230,538 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 230,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $5,994,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 24,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,567. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

