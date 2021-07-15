Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 79,300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $143,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.