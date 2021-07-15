Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 2.5%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.43 and last traded at $89.43. Approximately 3,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,301,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.28.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $54,212,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

