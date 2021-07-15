Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 1,052.6% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Techtronic Industries stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

