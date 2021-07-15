MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

