Short Interest in Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Decreases By 88.9%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRUX remained flat at $$58.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.66. Truxton has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

