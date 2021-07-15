Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS: CHYHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S was given a new $22.54 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CHYHY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 15,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,930. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.2672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

