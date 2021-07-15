Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS: CHYHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/13/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/12/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S was given a new $22.54 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/11/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
CHYHY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 15,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,930. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.2672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.
