L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $89.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 228,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,580,149 shares.The stock last traded at $74.99 and had previously closed at $75.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.