DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) were down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 5,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 591,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

