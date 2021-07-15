U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Update

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of U.S. Stem Cell stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1,479,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,097. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile
