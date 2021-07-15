U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Update

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of U.S. Stem Cell stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1,479,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,097. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.