ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $109.01 and last traded at $108.75, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

Specifically, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,112.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $949,792 and sold 24,000 shares valued at $2,369,129. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

