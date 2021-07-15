NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 69 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

