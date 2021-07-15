Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 528.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

