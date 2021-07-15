Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $45,799,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $444.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $467.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.53.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

