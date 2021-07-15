Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681,202 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.85% of CME Group worth $624,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $210.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

