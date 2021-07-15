Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,281,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,900,000 after acquiring an additional 337,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150,615 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

WBK stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

