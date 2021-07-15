Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Cintas updated its FY22 guidance to $10.35-10.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.350-$10.750 EPS.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $13.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,597. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas has a 1-year low of $271.27 and a 1-year high of $392.25.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

