Css LLC Il Purchases 7,600 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

