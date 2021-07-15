Veritable L.P. Sells 5,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,328,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

