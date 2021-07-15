76,785 Shares in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAQU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000.

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

