McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

