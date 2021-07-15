Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Reduced by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $194.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

