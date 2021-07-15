Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 98,080 Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.69% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

