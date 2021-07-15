Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $231,646.08. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,308 shares of company stock valued at $697,628 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.