MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 432,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

