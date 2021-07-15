Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -147.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,700 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

