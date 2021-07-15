Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 635,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 26,942 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $99,653,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

