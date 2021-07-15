CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

