Veritable L.P. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.