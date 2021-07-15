Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,692,523 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,375,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $664,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

