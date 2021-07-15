Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

