Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,487,028 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,491,635 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $575,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

