DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 197,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,962,000 after acquiring an additional 127,344 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $114.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

