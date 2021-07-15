Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Raymond Larkin, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $16.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $618.49. 4,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.89. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $653.86. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

