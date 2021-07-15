Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of D opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

