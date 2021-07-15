Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

CHWY opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,945.50, a P/E/G ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

