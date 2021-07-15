Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

