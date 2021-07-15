Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $608.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $611.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

