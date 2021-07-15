The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 32,740.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.