76,175 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

