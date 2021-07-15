Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000.

Shares of MCADU opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

