NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 38,157 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

