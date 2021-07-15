Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 12,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

