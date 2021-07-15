iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,385,024 shares.The stock last traded at $101.75 and had previously closed at $102.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,954,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

