Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,603. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

