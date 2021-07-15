AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 486,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,205,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 135.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 247,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

