IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the June 15th total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IMAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.01. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

