Bonfida Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $68.10 million and $435,596.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00114844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.77 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00989640 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

