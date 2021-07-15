IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $1.67 on Major Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. IQeon has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $641,588.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00005244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00865901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IQNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.