Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the June 15th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of GSS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,227. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $290.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

